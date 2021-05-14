GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.GoPro also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.030-0.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,212 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

