Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.65

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 3258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

The company has a market cap of $740.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

