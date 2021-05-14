Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE GPMT opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $704.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

