Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,615 shares in the company, valued at $37,631,127.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of BX opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

