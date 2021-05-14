Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

