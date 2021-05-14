Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

