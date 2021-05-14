Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

