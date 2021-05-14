Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBE. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

