Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

