Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $113.50 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

