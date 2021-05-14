Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

