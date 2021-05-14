Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 61,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

