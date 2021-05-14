Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

