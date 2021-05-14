Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 6,117 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 61.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

