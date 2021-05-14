Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

