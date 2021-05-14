Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 595,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 269,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Ritota sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -1.27. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

