Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 263,422 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Bruker worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.53 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

