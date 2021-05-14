Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.23 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Albany International worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Albany International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 101,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

AIN stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.