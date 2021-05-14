Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.62 million. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

