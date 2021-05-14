Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 2,040 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

TROW stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.99 and its 200-day moving average is $160.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $192.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.