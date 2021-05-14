Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,270 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock opened at $474.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.52 and its 200 day moving average is $479.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.