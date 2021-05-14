Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GWLIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

