Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

