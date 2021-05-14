Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $48.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTBIF. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.25 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

