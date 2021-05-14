Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 4,574 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,385.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

