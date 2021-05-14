Greenleaf Trust Invests $211,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

