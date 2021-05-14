Greenleaf Trust Invests $231,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,305 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

ALK stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

