Greenleaf Trust Invests $263,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.35 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

