Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Gentex were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,273,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,434,000 after buying an additional 265,063 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 20,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,145,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.