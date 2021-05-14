GreenPower (GRN) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.10 Million

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. GreenPower has a market cap of $99.10 million and approximately $519.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GreenPower has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenPower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00090458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00601911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00233224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.78 or 0.01154333 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.62 or 0.01213437 BTC.

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

GreenPower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenPower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

