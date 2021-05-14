GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get GreenSky alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. Analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GreenSky by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GreenSky by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.