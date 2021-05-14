Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $124.72 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,937 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for 15.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $124,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,710. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $137.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

