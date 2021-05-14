Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.78. 57,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

