Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,362 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after acquiring an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

