Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. 9,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,728. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

