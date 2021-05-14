Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 100,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 990,080 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $34.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,262. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

