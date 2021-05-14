Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. Groupon has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Groupon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Groupon by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

