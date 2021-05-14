GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.57 million.

GRWG stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,160. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $67.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.96 and a beta of 3.09.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.