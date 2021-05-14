Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grubhub by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grubhub by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

