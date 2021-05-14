GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. GTY Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,893. The stock has a market cap of $325.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.37. GTY Technology has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,706.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Green purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 386,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.