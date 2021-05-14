Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.41. 13,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,726. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after purchasing an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,664,000 after buying an additional 113,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guardant Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,581,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

