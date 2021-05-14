Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,127 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 48,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

In other news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,635 shares of company stock worth $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares worth $43,612,308. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

