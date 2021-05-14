Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,203 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Gentherm comprises 1.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gentherm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $36,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 121,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.