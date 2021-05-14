Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 268,111 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. Regions Financial accounts for about 4.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 298,996 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,750,847. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

