GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,238.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1,954.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

