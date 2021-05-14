GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $196,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $2,705,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.