GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 384 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $838.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $804.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $471.45 and a 12 month high of $880.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.