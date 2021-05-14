Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $29.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.94.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

