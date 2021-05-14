Halving Coin Price Tops $0.0416 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00084733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00614122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00235510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005014 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.15 or 0.01218239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.52 or 0.01085399 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space.

