Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Repay by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Repay by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

